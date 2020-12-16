Anti-church bias in Covid-19 restrictions

Sir, – The lead given by the church in the successive lockdowns to which we have been subjected has been lamentable.

The church has allowed itself to be treated on the same level as hairdressing and cattle marts. The recent decision to forbid singing in churches as opposed to schools is a good example of the anti-church bias to which we are being subjected. When will the church-leaders protest against this unfair treatment? – Yours, etc,

ROBERT MacCARTHY,

Former Dean of St Patrick’s,

Dublin 8.