Always the kind word

Sir, – Our workplaces, our schools and our homes are filled with hurtful words. Words are powerful weapons and can be used in the most hurtful way to harm another person, and trigger a journey on a downward spiral that can result in untold harm and damage, not only to that person, but to those who they love and care for.

When bad things are said to you, no matter what time of day it is, no matter how old you are, no matter where you are, no matter how long ago it was, no matter how drunk someone is, no matter if you know the person or not – it hurts. And it sticks. We need to think before we speak.

It’s really very simple. Let’s use words to be kind to one another. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN McDEVITT,

Glenties,

Co Donegal.