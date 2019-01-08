Agreeing on the backstop

Sir, – The main stumbling block with the backstop appears to be that it cannot be changed or revoked without agreement by both the UK and the EU. Perhaps those whose interests it purports to protect should also have a say. If the backstop could be changed or revoked on foot of a referendum in Northern Ireland this could allay many of the fears. It would return ultimate decision-making to (part of) the United Kingdom.

As in any separation, it may be wise to take the wishes of the children (or dependents) into account. – Yours, etc,

AIDEN McCORMICK,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.