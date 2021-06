Sir, – Further to Eve Parnell’s piece on the ballpoint pen (“Mightier than the sword – Eve Parnell on László Bíró’s ballpoint revolution”, An Irishwoman’s Diary, June 9th), future correspondents to the editor might consider the advice of Michael McLaverty, as recorded in Seamus Heaney’s poem Fosterage, “Don’t have the veins bulging in your Biro”. – Yours, etc,

IGGY McGOVERN,

Dublin 14 .