A shared island

Sir, – Gerry Moriarty’s article “Shared Island: Northern Ireland is still a society on a sectarian edge” (September 5th) made for compelling reading.

I have not read anything in recent times that so cogently sets out the difficulties of arriving at a workable accommodation to the divisions that exist between nationalist and unionist.

There are so many potentially explosive forces at play as we approach parity of populations in the North.

The irresistible demand for reunification will come up against the immovable rock of irredentist unionism, making the Troubles a mere sideshow. – Yours, etc,

ANDY JONES,

Mullagh,

Co Cavan.