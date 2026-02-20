Subscriber OnlyLetters

Housing as investment has priced out ordinary workers

Government design, not market forces alone, has shaped today’s housing crisis

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
The Irish Times - Letters to the Editor.
Fri Feb 20 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Sir, – A median house price of €500,000 in Dublin is not a market fluctuation. It is a policy outcome.

When ordinary earners cannot afford extraordinary home prices, the problem is not individual effort. It is design. For years, Government policy has treated housing primarily as an investment asset. Homes are now routinely referred to as “housing units”, property is a smart commodity rather than shelter ... and “the people who get up in the morning” despair. This is what happens when basic needs are allowed to be investment opportunities.

We are told the situation is complex. It is not. If design consistently produces €500,000 homes in a city where average salaries cannot sustain them, then that design needs to be reshaped. Government housing policy is not neutral and it reflects priorities. At present, those priorities are failing ordinary earners.

This is not a generational complaint; it is a warning. A society that prices teachers, nurses, librarians, civil servants, hospitality workers, and young professionals out of stable housing undermines its own foundations.

READ MORE

Introducing The Daily Eight: A new eight-clue Irish Times crossword

Michael Smurfit: ‘I haven’t been to Ireland for years. All the things I knew are gone’

High-end apartments come to the market at Beaufield Mews in Stillorgan

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: Maternal stress becomes searing, breathless psychodrama

Voters who continue to endorse the status quo should consider who the current design serves – and who it excludes. Politicians, landlords, and investors do not a community make. – Yours, etc,

Patrick Keegan,

Arran Quay,

Dublin 1.