Letter: Planners want to protect Parnell Square’s ‘character’. Have they been there?

Sir, – I read with incredulity that the planning permission for a critical care extension at the Rotunda Hospital has been overturned, citing the “irreparable damage” that would be done to the “character” of Parnell Square.

I wonder if any of these people have set foot in Parnell Square recently. It is a filthy throughway for buses with many decaying buildings.

Its “character”, such as it has any, has long ago been irreparably damaged through decades of neglect. And just metres from the square are countless nondescript hotels and blocks of apartments.

Clearly An Coimisiún Pleanála felt there was “an overwhelming public benefit sufficient to justify the degree of heritage harm identified” for those buildings, but not for neonatal care for critically ill women and babies. – Yours, etc,

THOMAS KELLY,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.