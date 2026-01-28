Child-free by choice

Sir, − In response to Breda O’Brien’s grandiose lament about the looming “grandchildren gap” and the apparent national crisis of insufficient baby production, I must confess: I’m glad Ireland is experiencing a fertility decline, at least in my personal corner of existence (“Why is no one talking about the grandchildren gap?,” January 25th).

At 40, I am child‑free both by choice and by circumstance, and you’ll forgive me if I don’t plan my life around boosting any hypothetical future grandchild statistic for the sake of the Iona Institute’s next poll or someone’s wistful ideal of cross‑generational wisdom. I choose a life that is full, purposeful and not lacking for want of offspring despite what the nostalgia‑steeped article might suggest.

Perhaps it’s time to broaden our cultural script beyond the equation that having children equals the only measure of a fulfilled life. People are pursuing careers, community, friendships, music, art, travel and deep relationships with partners, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and children of friends that have nothing to do with procreation. That’s not a crisis, it’s evolution. If you’re worried about loneliness, I can assure you that meaningful connection isn’t guaranteed by genetics and procreation alone.

If someone finds meaning in being a proud caretaker of rescue animals, houseplants or an enviable vinyl collection, they deserve the same respect as someone who chooses parenthood without being gently cajoled into participating in demographic engineering.

Ireland does indeed face complex social, economic and existential challenges but should these really be reframed as a personal failure to keep the grandchildren pipeline flowing? I think not.

Here’s to a society that celebrates diverse paths to meaning and existence whether or not they include baby buggies. − Yours, etc,

MUIREANN BANKS,

Crumlin,

Dublin 12.