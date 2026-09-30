You can’t have a proper grasp of the Drumcree standoff until you have read the masterly account of the background in the book by eminent journalist and social historian, Susan McKay, Northern Protestants: An Unsettled People. Without it, you are seeing the issue as through a glass darkly to borrow a biblical phrase.

Her chapter on Portadown is a vivid portrayal of the deeply ingrained sectarian attitudes, prejudices and fears which lie beneath the Orange obsession with marching along a particular route from Drumcree parish church to the centre of Portadown, after an annual church service to commemorate the battle of the Somme. Inability to march the Garvaghy road assumed existential significance in Orange minds for Protestant liberties and the future of the union itself.

That is why Portadown’s Orange Lodge applied unsuccessfully every year for the last 28 years for a Parades Commission permit. Political amnesia in the Republic has dulled memory of the utter savagery, appalling violence and the medieval fortifications used to enforce the ban on the annual Garvaghy road march.

Rejection by the commission of applications to renew the march had become so routine that the commission itself this year unlawfully gave up proper consideration of those applications. The illegality of their paper rejections was exposed in High Court proceedings on August 25th.

Damaged by their unlawful procedures, the commission reconsidered the matter and came up with an absurd compromise that would have allowed just 35 Orangemen with a single banner to silently march the route without a band at 8am on Sunday morning.

While such tokenist nonsense may appear trivial to some – and a threat to nobody except zealots – it was seen by nationalists as an irrational, provocative, atavistic and symbolic return to the bad old ugly days of sectarian politics which gripped Portadown and much of Northern Ireland in pre-Belfast Agreement days. Exactly what useful purpose could a token Garvaghy road march by 35 lodge members in the early hours actually serve? None that I can see.

Particularly in the afterglow of the successful Belfast Fleadh with cross community participation in Belfast, sensible people of all persuasions simply could not understand why anyone would want to turn back the clock to the dark days of 19th and 20th century Drumcree.

If truth be told, many cynical political purposes are well served by the present political crisis.

For Sinn Féin and the DUP, it serves as a very convenient smokescreen for their attritional and dysfunctional relationship, which is gnawing away at the very foundations of powersharing. Neither party actually has an appetite to share power with the other; each regards it as something to be endured rather than enjoyed. Polarising politics and consolidating their political bases is in their separate political interests.

The political symbolism of marching the Garvaghy road is simple and obvious for orange and green voters. Loyalist Jamie Bryson, himself an opponent of the Belfast Agreement, gives TV interviews wearing Glasgow Rangers apparel. Breandán Mac Cionnath is interviewed on behalf of a residents’ coalition without mention of his resignation from Sinn Féin in 2007 principally over policing or of his 1981 conviction for the IRA bombing of the Royal British Legion Hall in Portadown, or his more recent association with Éirigi, the dissident republican movement. Everyone pretends to want mediation and compromise, but no political leader can spell out the compromise they will accept as permanent.

If powersharing is now in doubt or even in crisis, Drumcree is not the cause – and its resolution will not be the solution. Far deeper reform is needed. The 1998 Belfast Agreement and its 2007 St Andrews variation have not produced successful or sustainable cross-community politics. Northern Ireland badly needs government by coalitions of the willing – not reluctant government by minorities using stalemate and veto.

We have not created a basis for the decent, sensible majority of people in Northern Ireland to further the common good democratically. We have institutionalised the politics of disagreement over the constitutional issue – an issue that is beyond resolution in the short run.

These days, satellite TV channels broadcast programmes on the phenomenon of hoarders – people who frequently end up living privately in absolute chaos and squalor behind the walls of modest homes. Nothing can be thrown out or discarded. Rooms become unlivable. Chaos becomes normalised. Then the obsessive hoarder is confronted with the enormity of the situation. Outside help eventually brings hope. Sadly, there are parallels with Northern Ireland. It isn’t normal in Europe or anywhere else to paint political murals on every available gable or to fly divisive flags on every lamp-post. It isn’t normal to paint kerbstones. It isn’t normal to hold political parades through hostile neighbourhoods. Communal peace walls are not normal.

These are not valid attributes of cultural history or identity – they are ugly symptoms of the political equivalent of obsessive hoarding. Very unattractive.