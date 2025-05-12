Collapsed Victorian cottage in Ranelagh is owned by Construction Industry Federation

The front facade of an unoccupied cottage in Ranelagh has crumbled and fallen onto the street, obstructing a footpath. Video: Dara MacDonaill

A terrace of derelict Victorian cottages in Dublin 6 which partially collapsed into the road along the Grand Canal on Monday morning, is owned by the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) it has emerged.

The terrace was until recently covered by a banner advertising a CIF construction safety campaign.

In a statement on Monday CIF director general said: “The external wall of one of the cottages collapsed, which is on the CIF complex on Canal Road. We immediately liaised with Dublin City Council and have taken prompt measures to cordon off the area for public safety. A team has been appointed to carry out works on the site and take appropriate action.”

The houses at 2-6 Dunville Terrace, facing the Canal close to Ranelagh Road, have been listed on Dublin City Council’s Derelict Site Register since June 2023, but have been growing in dilapidation for decades.

A collapsed house on Canal Road, Ranelagh, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The CIF has owned the houses since the 1990s and has included them in a number of development applications over the last 20 years. The organisation was last September granted permission for a major redevelopment of its office buildings Canal House and Construction House, next to Dunville Terrace.

The new eight-storey office scheme included the demolition of all buildings on site, including the late 19th century terrace and another freestanding cottage currently used as a bike repair shop.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission against the recommendation of its senior inspector Gillian Kane who said the “dismissal of the Cottage and Dunville Terrace is a systematic failure”.

In her report to the board she said: “The loss of historic fabric from Dunville Terrace is regrettable, notwithstanding the state of dereliction. The re-use of the structures within a larger re-development of the site is considered to be a lost opportunity.”

However, the board said while the demolition was “significant” there was “sufficient justification for it”.

The CIF did not give a start date for redevelopment on Monday but said it was “currently planning development of the site in accordance with the planning permission”.