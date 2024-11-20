Bertie Ahern: Incumbent governments sometimes forget that elections are about the future

Elections are always about the future. That is an immutable law of politics, but one that incumbent governments can forget, especially if they think they have done a good job. In 2002 and 2007 respectively, I led my party into elections where we were seeking to be returned to office for another term. On both occasions we were successful because we spoke more about what we were going to do next rather than simply reiterating our past successes.

A lot of credit is due to the current Government parties for guiding Ireland through the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting businesses and workers during prolonged lockdowns and delivering a successful vaccination programme. In the face of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures, the Coalition has worked hard to stabilise the economy. As a result, Ireland now enjoys the highest growth in Europe and near-full employment. Voters may be reluctant to abandon this progress, but it is inevitable that their primary focus will shift to addressing new challenges that require innovative solutions.

Fianna Fáil has run a smart and strategic campaign. Micheál Martin could have opted for a straightforward approach, emphasising the party’s successes in government with a simple “steady as she goes” message. While this might have been easier to execute from a marketing perspective, it would have been poor politics. Irish voters are rightfully impatient for future progress. Their attention is always more centred on “more to do” than on “a lot done”. Recognising this, Fianna Fáil’s 2024 campaign has wisely avoided becoming overly fixated on past achievements. As the campaign slogan – “moving forward together” – suggests, Fianna Fáil’s focus is on articulating a compelling future vision that aligns with the concerns and aspirations of the Irish people.

As the election cycle enters a critical phase, I am heartened to see Fianna Fáil placing greater attention on key areas vital to Ireland’s future: education, immigration, housing and support for indigenous businesses. These priorities not only reflect the values that have underpinned past successes but also provide a clear roadmap for our country’s future as a modern, progressive and dynamic society.

READ MORE

Education has been the bedrock of Ireland’s economic and societal progress. From nurturing a skilled workforce to fostering innovation, investment in education has enabled us to attract global companies and create opportunities for our people. In this election, Fianna Fáil has put forward the most comprehensive plans for further investment in schools, universities and lifelong learning programmes. By improving access, reducing class sizes, enhancing teacher resources and developing cutting-edge curriculums we can ensure that the next generation thrives in an ever-changing world.

Immigration has enriched Ireland, bringing diversity and skills to our society. However, the system must be rules-based and fair to those coming to work, study or join family legally, as well as to those fleeing war and persecution. It must also be firm with those who misuse the international protection system for economic migration. While Ireland must remain welcoming, we must also consider the potential pressures that high levels of immigration could place on housing and public services. In this election, Fianna Fáil has presented a clear plan to streamline immigration processes while addressing these concerns. It is encouraging to see the party offering strong proposals to tackle human trafficking and a firm commitment to dismantling people-smuggling gangs facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland.

Fianna Fáil has always thrived on its ability to adapt, innovate and lead. In government, Micheál Martin has demonstrated a proven capacity to deliver for the Irish people

Central to any new government’s mandate must be a renewed focus on infrastructure and housing. I strongly support Fianna Fáil’s plan to expand the National Treasury Management Agency’s role to include overseeing and delivering major national infrastructure projects, with a new unit recruiting top talent experienced in large-scale project delivery. This will ensure best practices, transparent accountability and optimal outcomes for society and the taxpayer. It will also lead to resources being deployed more effectively to address housing shortages, renovate derelict properties and expand public housing stock in a way that avoids political point-scoring.

Fianna Fáil has always been the party of enterprise, recognising the vital role indigenous businesses and SMEs play as the backbone of our economy. Since the Lemass era, the party’s core policies have consistently reflected the belief that small businesses drive growth, innovation and employment in every town and village and therefore deserve strong support. Fianna Fáil must continue to champion entrepreneurs by equipping them with the tools needed to thrive. I am pleased to see the party’s manifesto include commitments to reducing bureaucracy, supporting businesses facing rising costs and expanding resources for digital transformation. Additionally, Fianna Fáil must emphasise the importance of rural development, recognising the critical role local businesses play in sustaining vibrant communities.

Ireland has changed dramatically since I last contested a general election in 2007, with a population now exceeding five million and scientific and technological advances reshaping the way we work and live. However, many core issues remain – such as law and order, infrastructure and economic sustainability – that will always require ongoing attention. Our country’s position as a global leader in technology, finance and food production depends on a steady hand and realistic plans for future growth.

Fianna Fáil has always thrived on its ability to adapt, innovate and lead. In government, Micheál Martin has demonstrated a proven capacity to deliver for the Irish people.

Looking ahead, Fianna Fáil is once again presenting a solid vision for Ireland’s future, with a focus on addressing challenges like climate change, supporting the agricultural sector amid evolving European Union regulations and investing in health services to meet the needs of an ageing population. The road ahead will not be without challenges, particularly if the Trump presidency proceeds with deglobalisation policies, and Ireland needs strong, stable and secure government to deal with those complex challenges. Fianna Fáil has the experience, ideas and viable plans to lead the country towards a brighter, stronger future. And elections are always about the future.

Bertie Ahern was taoiseach from 1997 to 2008.

The Irish Times invited three former leaders of the current biggest parties to tell voters what differentiates their party in 2024. Tomorrow: Gerry Adams on Sinn Féin.