The 74 declared runners and riders, across the three Irish constituencies, include many excellent candidates, and it is vital that we vote wisely.

The European Parliament will continue to shape many significant aspects of Ireland’s future. It is vital to use our votes wisely on June 7th.

The 74 declared runners and riders, across the three Irish constituencies, include many excellent candidates. It is not my purpose to recommend particular individuals or parties. However, there are five important underlying considerations to bear in mind.

1. Who are the true Europeans?

First, the European Parliament transacts real business. In many areas – from climate change to trade to artificial intelligence – the parliament influences how Europe’s powers are exercised. It is not, of course, the EU’s only democratic dimension. The Council of Ministers embodies the views of 27 elected governments; and the European Commission is subject to approval and dismissal by the European Parliament. But the European Parliament election offers an opportunity, unique in the world, for citizens to elect representatives directly to a supranational parliament that has real teeth.

The reality of the parliament’s potential influence means that votes cast for those whose main purpose is publicity-seeking or flag-waving are essentially wasted. The satisfaction of a protest vote lasts as long as a visit to the polling booth. Regret at a missed opportunity for real influence will last for five years.

One recalls the spectacle of Nigel Farage and his fatuous chums adorning their Strasbourg desks with little Union Jacks which they systematically dishonoured by trashing Britain’s reputation and interests. Voters in this country could usefully consider which candidates intend to play an effective role at European level to the benefit of the Irish people, and which rather intend to play to the gallery for their own political advancement and profile.

2. Who cares about the issues?

Second, those candidates that speak about the specific issues on which the European Parliament has real influence should be given special consideration. A recent Business Post poll indicated that the two issues people considered most important in the European election – the cost of living and the health services – are ones on which the parliament has essentially no influence. Strangely, climate change was way down the list of priorities.

3. Who will be effective?

A third factor that should guide us is the overriding importance of electing effective parliamentarians. Impressive representatives are essential in national parliaments too. However, national parliamentarians, in addition to exercising influence as individuals, also play a second crucial role as members of a government majority or of an organised opposition. Thus, a low-profile backbench TD at national level can play an essential role in supporting Government policies or in contributing to coherent opposition to those policies.

In contrast, the European Parliament, on the great majority of issues, has no formal majority and minority. It operates through the ebb and flow of diverse and evolving alliances. Thus, the influence of an individual MEP – far more than that of a national parliamentarian – depends almost exclusively on a personal ability to master substantive dossiers, to influence a multinational political group, to contribute to complex compromises and to be an effective spokesperson or “rapporteur” on important issues. John Hume is a striking example of the immense impact an individual MEP can have in the European Parliament. A good rule of thumb would be to estimate the level of influence that a candidate is likely to have in Strasbourg and Brussels, rather than how high their domestic public profile is likely to be.

4. Which groups are they in?

A fourth factor that Irish voters should bear in mind is the relationship of Irish parties, or Independent candidates, to the wider European-level groupings. This is a matter of both influence and political alignment. Regarding influence, belonging to a large political group, of whatever political complexion, inevitably enhances the impact of an individual MEP. Regarding political alignment, it is worth reflecting on each candidate’s intended bedfellows at European level in relation to specific policy areas and the overall direction of Europe.

The overwhelming majority of Irish people remain supportive of the European Union and would like it to be as successful, tolerant and internationally influential as possible. Not all political groups in the European Parliament share that ambition. Xenophobia, anti-EU sentiment and populism are on the rise.

Contrary to some prophets of doom, the moderate, pro-European left and right are likely, together, to retain a majority of seats. Nevertheless, it will be important to limit the rise of the populists so that the complex, challenging and feisty debates that lie ahead in the parliament are predominantly shaped and determined by those who understand Europe and wish it well.

5. It’s not an Irish election

The fifth and final underlying factor is that we are electing members not to a series of mini national parliaments but to a supranational parliament. It is right that MEPs, including Irish MEPs, should pursue the national interests of their countries. However, it is essential, even if only to pursue those national interests effectively, that MEPs also have an understanding of the wider European dimension; and that they give the common interest appropriate weight.

Those who campaign almost entirely on narrow inward-looking national slogans should be treated with caution. To forge a European Union sensitive to the interests of all is not to dilute Ireland’s interests but to secure them. European solidarity, such as Ireland experienced from our EU partners in relation to preventing a new border on the island, is not a one-way street. It is not even a two-way street. It is a spaghetti junction of mutual comprehension and care.