Search for missing Irish man missing in Wyoming to be scaled back

The search for an Irish man who is missing in Wyoming for the past 10 days is to be scaled back.

Grand Teton National Park has said search operations have continued for Dublin man Cian McLaughlin, missing for 10 days, but the search “will shift tactics to a continuous, but limited mode”.

“New clues will be investigated as they come forward,” the park service said.

The 27 year-old had been living and working in Jackson, Wyoming, near the Grand Teton National Park.

Rescuers had focused their search around the Garnet Canyon area of the sprawling park, after a local guide reported seeing a man fitting Mr McLaughlin’s description on June 8th.

According to the sighting that was reported to authorities, the man was spotted hiking up the Garnet Canyon trail about 3.45 pm on Tuesday of last week.

He was described as a solo hiker with shoulder-length hair and wearing round glasses. He was wearing a white shirt, shorts and a hat.

The guide also reported the man as having tattoos on his arms and carrying a bottle of water.

Prior to this sighting, he was last seen by a friend about 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 8th hiking to an unknown destination.

More than 60 staff had conducted ground search efforts on Thursday.

Teams were flown into the Garnet Canyon area by the Teton Interagency Helicopter, while five search and rescue dog teams also took part in the search.

The search was initiated after the Dublin native failed to turn up for work in Jackson Hole, where he had been working as a snowboard instructor.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have repeated calls for anyone with information to contact them.