Retrial of Molly and Thomas Martens over Jason Corbett murder

A retrial in the Jason Corbett murder case is to take place, as the North Carolina supreme court upheld a finding of a lower court calling for a retrial.

Corbett’s wife, Molly Martens, and her father Thomas Martens, were found guilty in August 2017 of murdering the Limerick man in 2015.

But in a decision on Friday, the supreme court said that a retrial will go ahead. It is expected to take place next year.

Corbett and her father, a retired FBI agent, were convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20-to-25 years in prison following the 2017 trial.

But in the ruling today, the court upheld the defence case that they were unable to “fully and fairly present their cases,” due to omitted testimony.

Jason Corbett died from head injuries after a sustained assault with a brick and a baseball bat at his family home in the town of Wallburg, North Carolina, in 2015.

“By erroneously excluding admissible testimony which was relevant to the central question presented to the jury, the trial court impermissibly constrained defendants’ ability to mount their defence,” said the supreme court.

Died from head injuries

Testimony from Corbett’s children, Jack and Sarah, was denied admittance at the initial trial.

Corbett died from head injuries after a sustained assault with a brick and a baseball bat at his family home in the town of Wallburg, North Carolina, in 2015.

During the trial, Thomas Martens claimed that he acted in self-defence, testifying that Corbett was choking his daughter and that he was responding to what he believed was some sort of disturbance.

He argued that it was “unfair” to block him entering specific statements in support of his claim that he had acted in self-defence. This was contested by North Carolina prosecutors.

Meanwhile Jason Corbett’s sister,Tracey Corbett Lynch, expressed disappointment following the decision to retry the case.

“We are so disappointed and distraught that the supreme court of North Carolina has decided to grant a retrial to Tom and Molly Martens who admitted killing our beloved Jason – a father, a brother, a son and a loyal friend – who is dearly missed by all who knew and loved him,” she said.