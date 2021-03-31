Millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines ruined in US factory mix-up
Regulators forced to delay authorisation of production lines after incident
Bottles of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images
About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine have been ruined due to a mix-up at a Baltimore plant, forcing regulators to delay authorisation of the plant’s production lines, New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The plant is run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to both
Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, according to the report. – Reuters