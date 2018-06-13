California set to vote on splitting into three states

An initiative that seeks to split California into three states is set to qualify for the state’s ballot in the November mid-term elections.

California secretary of state Alex Padilla said the proposal needed 365,880 valid petition signatures to qualify, and random sampling projects it had received a number of valid signatures greater than 110 per cent of the requirement.

The latest proposal for splitting up the Golden State is promoted by Silicon Valley billionaire Timothy Draper.

It would create the states of Northern California, Southern California, and a narrow central coastal state retaining the name California.

Even if voters approve the initiative, an actual split would still require the approval of the state legislature and US Congress.

Certification that the initiative has qualified for the ballot will come on June 28th. – AP