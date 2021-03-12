Andrew Cuomo blames ‘cancel culture’ as he rejects calls to resign

New York governor Andrew Cuomo rejected calls for his resignation on Friday, as pressure intensified on the Democrat to step down over sexual harassment allegations.

In an unscheduled news conference, Mr Cuomo said he would not resign, after a sixth woman made allegations against him.

“I did not do what has been alleged. Period,” he said, stating that he was a victim of “cancel culture”.

His comments came shortly after several New York Democrats in Congress, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called for his resignation.

Nursing home data

“Unfortunately, the governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault,” the statement said. “There is also the extensive report from the attorney general that found the Cuomo administration hid data on Covid-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature.”

Mr Cuomo has been accused of suppressing the true number of nursing home deaths from Covid. In addition, six women have accused the 63 year old of sexually inappropriate behaviour, and in some cases, assault.

Impeachment investigation

The move against Mr Cuomo from New York representatives in Congress comes as 55 members of the New York state legislature also called on him to go. The state assembly – the lower house of the New York legislature – has officially opened an impeachment investigation into the governor.

Mr Cuomo was widely praised for his response to the pandemic last year. However, the three-term governor is now facing the biggest crisis of his political career.