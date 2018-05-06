Teenager (17) dies following shooting in London

A 17-year-old boy has died after being found with a gunshot wound in a street in south London.

The teenager, identified as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, was discovered with critical injuries on Warham Street on Saturday evening.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to reports of gunshots on nearby Cooks Road at about 6.05pm.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also rushed to the scene, but Barton was pronounced dead just before 7pm.

Barton lived near the site of the attack.

On Sunday, Barton’s mother paid tribute to her “handsome boy” who had “so much potential”. She said Barton was not in a gang and aspired to be an architect.

The death is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in the city, as police investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year.

A postmortem examination will take place in due course.

No arrests have been made.

