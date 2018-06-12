MPs vote against holding ‘meaningful’ ballot on final Brexit deal

British prime minister Theresa May won a vote in parliament on Tuesday, winning over potential pro-European Union rebels in her party with a compromise on plans to give parliament a meaningful vote later this year on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

After a closely-watched debate, politicians voted 324 to 298 to accept a proposal saying that if parliament rejects the final Brexit deal, a government minister will set out how the administration plans to proceed within 28 days.

That, combined with a promise to listen to a leading pro-European politician and potentially add further safeguards giving parliament more influence, was enough to see off a rebellion that had threatened to undermine the prime minister’s authority.

Prior to the ballot of MPs frantic negotiations to prevent a damaging government defeat over parliament’s ability to block a no-deal Brexit came down to the wire, with rebels and government whips locked in deep discussions hours before the vote.

The mood appeared to shift against the government over the course of the afternoon. Justice minister Philip Lee resigned on the morning of the vote and suggested he would rebel against the government.

A compromise offered by the government in which a minister would tell MPs what will happen next within 28 days of a Brexit deal being rejected may as well say, “Oh House of Commons, get lost”, a Tory former chancellor has said.

Ken Clarke criticised the offer on the “meaningful vote” which seeks to help overturn a Lords amendment which would give Parliament extensive powers to direct ministers how to proceed if a deal with Brussels is rejected by MPs, or no deal is reached.

The Government’s compromise is that a minister would come to the House within 28 days of a deal being rejected to tell MPs what will happen next, but an amendment tabled by former attorney general Dominic Grieve would insist on a binding Commons motion.

Speaking as MPs debated the Lords amendments, Mr Clarke said the government would produce a written statement among the “piles of written statements we have every day”.

He told the Commons: “What does the government say in its amendment that the House should be faced with? Within 28 days, a written statement will be produced amongst the piles of written statements we have every day – and dare I suggest not every member of parliament usually bothers to go through the piles of written statements?

“What’s a written statement going to say? It could say, ‘well in that case there’s no deal, we’re leaving.’ It could say, ‘well we’re going to do this and that’s it, that’s the end of the parliamentary process.’

“It might as well say ,‘Oh House of Commons, get lost.’ And that is a wholly inadequate response to the votes we had before Parliament.”

British prime minister Theresa May secured an important victory on the divisive Brexit issue in parliament on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty Images

Mr Clarke also rejected the idea of a second referendum, saying he hoped to “never live to see another referendum in my life”.

He made the comments after Tory Sir Bill Cash asked Mr Clarke to explain “whether he believes that it is possible with the meaningful vote to actually manage to maintain the Brexit process. Does he not accept that the effect of a meaningful vote is actually to reverse the Brexit process. And furthermore that it is, to use an expression, completely failing to understand the nature of the amendments to suggest otherwise?”

Mr Clarke said the debate had been dominated by the argument from Brexiteers that the meaningful vote amendment was an “attempt to get around the referendum”.

But he explained: “Much though I regret it, but I was on the losing side in the referendum, after the majority in article 50 we are going to leave the European Union. I don’t join these campaigns to have a second referendum. I hope I never live to see another referendum in my life.”

Veteran Tory Brexiteer Sir Edward Leigh said it would be a catastrophic blow if the Government lost: “Parliament, don’t stand against the people, implement their will.”

Mr Clarke intervened during Sir Edward’s speech and spoke about the “important process of parliamentary accountability”.

Sir Edward replied: “This really is the ultimate wrecking amendment and it’s not wrecking of parliamentary sovereignty, it’s wrecking of the will of the people, of democracy.”

Labour former minister Hilary Benn said a meaningful vote was the one opportunity before the end of the negotiations for MPs to have their say.

“It is the only opportunity to make it clear to the Government that we intend to have our say when the negotiations have been concluded: this is the one chance that we have to exercise the sovereignty that all of us believe properly rests with this House, whether we voted Leave or we voted Remain in the referendum.”

Labour’s Chris Leslie said MPs’ mandate collectively had a value: “We have a duty to safeguard our constituents from harm, that harm could not just affect their livelihoods and their jobs, but it would also affect all the revenues that taxpayers pay towards our public services, so if you care about our NHS you have to make sure that there is a safeguard in place.”

Labour’s Kate Hoey said the people of this country would “see through” the Lords amendment: “They will see that this is really about actually trying to go back on Brexit. The reality is the European Commission do not want us to leave, they do not want to give us a good deal, they want to punish us and this motion, this amendment if it goes through I believe actually is a recipe for the EU to actually try to get a no deal so that we will then have to go back cap in hand from this Parliament and ask for changes.” – PA/Guardian service/Reuters