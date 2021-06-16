Johnson appears to call Hancock ‘hopeless’ in text released by Cummings

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “totally f****** hopeless” early in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a message published by former aide Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings, who has blamed Mr Hancock for failings during the Covid response, published a screenshot apparently showing a WhatsApp exchange between himself and the prime minister.

On March 3rd last year, the controversial former aide highlighted the US’s ramping up of testing capacity and criticised Mr Hancock for saying he was “sceptical” about meeting a target. Mr Johnson purportedly responded: “Totally f****** hopeless.”

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November during a bitter power struggle in No 10, has targeted much of his criticism since leaving at the health secretary.

