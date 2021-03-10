Human remains found in hunt for missing Sarah Everard

Human remains have been discovered in the hunt for missing Sarah Everard, Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent.

“We have found very sadly what appears to be human remains,” she said.

Ms Dick said: “At this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity and that may take us some considerable time.

“Specialist officers have been with Sarah’s family to update them on the investigation and continue to give them the best support possible.”

The Met Police announced earlier on Wednesday that a diplomatic protection officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said the man, who is in his 40s and is part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was being questioned over suspected kidnap and murder.

Ms Dick said: “The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news.

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.”

The officer was first arrested on Tuesday evening at an address in Kent on suspicion of kidnapping Sarah Everard. He serves in a unit guarding diplomatic premises.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan police announced that the officer, aged in his 40s, had been arrested for suspected kidnap and murder. He has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure related to a second person.

Friend’s house

Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at about 9pm last Wednesday.

Police had been hoping to find her alive as their investigation intensified, with multiple searches and inquiries under way across south London and Kent.

The Met said: “The man, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested on the evening of Tuesday 9 March on suspicion of kidnap. Today, Wednesday, 10th March, he has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

“The man is a serving Metropolitan police officer in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command. His primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises.

“A woman, who is aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of 9th March on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody.”

It added: “Officers are searching locations in London and Kent including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford.

“Following the arrest of the police officer, the Metropolitan police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Focused

Police activity has focused on an address in Deal in Kent. A tent had been set up, officers in protective overalls were seen working there, and neighbours said a man and woman had been taken away by police on Tuesday. Searches were being carried out in woodland in Kent and at an abandoned paintball centre.

David Ladd (48) said he saw the arrest at about 10pm. He said: “It was all cordoned with unmarked police cars and the police were all over the house. They arrested two people. They brought them out and put them in two separate cars and took them off.

“They were in and out the house for about an hour and a half to two hours. Then a normal police car turned up and the others left. They’ve stayed there all night.”

Police removed a car from an address in Deal for examination.

The assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave said on Wednesday morning: “This is a serious and significant development in our search for Sarah and the fact that the man who’s been arrested is a serving Metropolitan police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing. I recognise the significant concern this will cause.

“Yesterday evening, officers arrested a serving Metropolitan police officer at an address in Kent in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard. This man was taken into custody and remains in custody in a London police station. Our inquiries suggest that this officer was not on duty at the time of Sarah’s disappearance.

“At the same time and at the same location, a woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was also taken into custody and remains so at a London police station as I speak.”

He added: “As a father myself of four young women, I can only imagine the anguish that Sarah’s family are feeling at this very, very difficult time and my thoughts and prayers and those of the entire organisation are with them now.”

The last known sighting of Everard was on Poynders Road in south London, where she was captured on film by a private door camera as she walked alone from the junction at Cavendish Road in the direction of Tulse Hill, south of Brixton.

On Tuesday, two officers with dogs were seen searching outside the nearby Oaklands estate and gardens in surrounding streets. The previous day, officers were examining a small park close to where Everard’s mobile phone signal was last registered. – Agencies