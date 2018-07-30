Grenfell Tower case: Man pleads guilty to falsely claiming money

A man has pleaded guilty to claiming money and accommodation by falsely saying he lived in Grenfell Tower before the devastating fire.

Yonatan Eyob (26) of Hurtsway Walk in Notting Hill, west London, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London.

He was charged with dishonestly making a false representation for accommodation and subsistence between June 2017 and June 2018.

A fire ripped through the west London tower block in June 2017 leaving 72 people dead.

Prosecutor Marcia Evans told the court Eyob had received £81,000 (€90,958) in money and accommodation and there was also a potential loss of £11,000 (€12,352) linked to a claim for a permanent home.

She said Mr Eyob had claimed to live in a flat in the tower block which was home to a family of five who died in the blaze.

Ms Evans said “significant evidence” has been obtained from other family members and neighbours “who say the defendant did not live in the flat”.

CCTV does not show him going into the flat and “in fact inquiries revealed that he lived somewhere else,” Ms Evans said.

Mr Eyob is to appear in custody for sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on August 24th. – Press Association