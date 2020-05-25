Dominic Cummings says he does not ‘regret’ actions and behaved ‘legally’

British PM Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings said he feels the lockdown rules allowed him to exercise his judgement.

Mr Cummings said: “I believe in all the circumstances I behaved reasonably and legally.” Mr Cummings said “I do not regret what I did” but added that “reasonable people may well disagree”.

He said at no point in Durham did his family visit his parent’s house.

He said when when his wife had Covid-19 symptoms he thought the best thing to do was to drive to an isolated cottage on his father’s farm. He said he thought he would be safe there and it would be safe for everyone else.

He said while they were in the cottage, he became very ill, his son fell ill and he had to go to hospital.

He says he should have made the statement earlier. He said the prime minister asked him to give an account.

He made the statement, following calls for him to be sacked over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Mr Cummings said allegations he returned to Durham for a second visit after April 14th are “false”.

The prime minister’s aide is taking questions following the unusual address, as he faces sustained pressure from across the political spectrum to quit his government role.

Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate in his parents’ home with his wife and son – apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son – while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys. His wife was ill with Covid-19 symptoms at the time.

Further reports also suggested he took a second trip to the northeast in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19 – a disease which has seen more than 45,000 people in the UK die after contracting it.

Several Conservative backbenchers have joined calls from opposition parties for Mr Cummings to quit or be sacked, amid warnings that his actions have “undermined” efforts to fight coronavirus. – PA