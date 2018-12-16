Brexit: May accuses Blair of ‘insulting’ British people and office of prime minister

British prime minister Theresa May has accused Tony Blair of “insulting” the British people and the office of prime minister by “undermining” Brexit talks with calls for a second referendum.

In a pointed criticism of the former Labour prime minister, Mrs May said a second referendum would amount to Parliament abdicating responsibility.

Mrs May said: “For Tony Blair to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and the people he once served.

“We cannot, as he would, abdicate responsibility for this decision. Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for. I remain determined to see that happen. I will not let the British people down.”

In a series of high-profile interventions into the Brexit debate Mr Blair has insisted that a majority of MPs may decide a second referendum is the only way out of parliamentary gridlock on EU withdrawal.

Mrs May said some critics were trying to take advantage of the situation for their own ends.

She said: “I am fighting for a good deal for Britain. I will continue to fight for a good deal for Britain. I have never lost sight of my duty, and that is to deliver on the referendum result and to do so in a way that protects British jobs, keeps us safe and protects our precious Union.

“However there are too many people who want to subvert the process for their own political interests - rather than acting in the national interest.”

Former Tory prime minister John Major has also made several interventions on Brexit. He has called for the immediate revocation of the Article 50 withdrawal process to give politicians on all sides time to work through the “morass”.

Mr Major has also warned that Brexiteers responsible for persuading the British public to leave the European Union will never be forgiven for their “false promises”.

Elsewhere, foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt insisted the United Kingdom would “flourish and prosper” even without an exit agreement.

Mr Hunt also said he wanted a “crack” at succeeding Theresa May after Mrs May takes the country through what he described as “this challenging next few months”.

The comments came after Mrs May made it clear she would step down before the scheduled 2022 general election as she fought off a backbench bid to topple her last week.

Mr Hunt’s upbeat remarks on a no-deal scenario — saying the UK had faced much bigger challenges in its history — put him at odds with Cabinet colleagues like Justice Secretary David Gauke and Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd who have warned about the impact of failing to secure an agreement.

However the Foreign Secretary told the Sunday Telegraph: “I’ve always thought that even in a no-deal situation this is a great country, we’ll find a way to flourish and prosper. We’ve faced much bigger challenges in our history.

“But we shouldn’t pretend that there wouldn’t be disruption, there wouldn’t be risk, and there wouldn’t be impact and that’s why as a responsible Government we have to make all the preparations necessary,” he said. – PA