Israel admits destroying suspected Syrian nuclear reactor

The Israeli military has confirmed it carried out an airstrike in Syria that destroyed what was believed to be a nuclear reactor.

Although Israel was widely believed to have been behind the September 6th, 2007, airstrike, it has never before commented publicly on it.

The military revealed that eight F-15 fighter jets carried out the top-secret airstrikes against the facility in the Deir el-Zour region, destroying a site that had been in development for years and was scheduled to go into operation at the end of that year.

The military released newly declassified operational footage, photographs and intelligence documents about the bombing and detailing the intelligence operation that led up to it.

Israel concluded that the reactor had been under construction with North Korean help and was months away from activation. Reuters has been unable to immediately verify the Israeli material.

Israel’s decision to go public comes after repeated calls in recent months by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the United States and international community to take tougher action on Syria’s ally, Iran.

“The motivation of our enemies has grown in recent years, but so too the might of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces),” Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Wednesday.

“Everyone in the Middle East would do well to internalise this equation,” he said. – Agencies