Mexico finds nearly 200 migrants hidden in truck

Some 200 undocumented migrants from Central America have been discovered in a lorry without food or water in northeastern Mexico.

The truck was stopped at a checkpoint before dawn in the northern state of Tamaulipas, which borders Texas.

Scanners detected people inside and 198 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were found without proper ventilation, food or water, and with practically no space to move.

Photos released by the institute showed dozens of people inside a shipping container huddled in jackets and blankets.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

The migrants told authorities they began their journey in Tabasco state and travelled through Veracruz to reach Tamaulipas.

They said the highway where the vehicles were discovered between Ciudad Victoria and Linares, Nuevo Leon state, has been identified by human smugglers as a way to avoid controls on the road from Veracruz to the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, across from McAllen, Texas.

In a similar discovery on Friday afternoon in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, a truck was found carrying 102 Central Americans who “displayed signs of dehydration and suffocation” and whose lives were at risk.

Dozens of children were among the migrants in the trucks.–PA