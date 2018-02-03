Tomb dating back 4,400 years discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt say they have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo.

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery on Saturday and said the tomb is likely to have belonged to a high-ranking female official known as Hetpet, who lived during the 5th Dynasty of ancient Egypt.

The tomb includes wall paintings depicting Hetpet observing different hunting and fishing scenes.

Mostafa Al-Waziri, leader of the archaeological mission, says the scenes depict a monkey – some were commonly kept at the time as domestic animals – reaping fruit, and another monkey dancing before an orchestra.

He believes Hetpet, who is thought to have been close to ancient Egyptian royals, had another tomb in Giza’s western necropolis, which is home to the tombs of top officials of Egypt’s Old Kingdom.

Mr Al-Waziri says excavation work is under way for the other tomb. – Associated Press