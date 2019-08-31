One dead, nine wounded after suspected knife attack near Lyon in France

One person was killed and at least nine others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne near Lyon in central France after a suspected knife attack, a police source told Reuters.

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested. A second source close to the police said the man had told officers he was an Afghan national.

The police source said authorities had been hunting for a suspected second attacker. But the second source said this search was now not being pursued.

The motivation for the suspected attack was not immediately clear. A helicopter was patrolling the area, a Reuters correspondent at the location reported.

The suspected attacker assaulted residents waiting at a bus stop and then ran towards an underground station before being seized by other local people and transport staff, Lyon mayor Gérard Collomb told reporters.– Reuters