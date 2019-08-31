One dead, nine wounded after suspected knife attack near Lyon in France
Suspect carrying a knife arrested after people assaulted at a bus stop
One person was killed and at least nine others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne near Lyon in central France after a suspected knife attack, a police source told Reuters.
A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested. A second source close to the police said the man had told officers he was an Afghan national.
The police source said authorities had been hunting for a suspected second attacker. But the second source said this search was now not being pursued.
The motivation for the suspected attack was not immediately clear. A helicopter was patrolling the area, a Reuters correspondent at the location reported.
The suspected attacker assaulted residents waiting at a bus stop and then ran towards an underground station before being seized by other local people and transport staff, Lyon mayor Gérard Collomb told reporters.– Reuters