Man held over suspected links to killers of Scandinavian hikers

Moroccan authorities have detained a Swiss-Spanish man over suspected links to Islamic extremists who allegedly killed two Scandinavian hikers.

The central bureau of judicial investigations said the man was detained in Marrakech.

Moroccan counter-terrorism forces allege he taught social media skills and archery to some suspects in the deaths, Morocco’s first terrorist attack in years.

He is also suspected of involvement in recruiting Moroccans and sub-Saharan Africans for “terrorist schemes” targeted at “foreign interests and security forces”. He has not yet been named.

Twenty people have been arrested so far in the investigation into the killing of the two women, 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway, in the Atlas Mountains. Their bodies were found on December 17th.

Authorities believe their killers are affiliated with Islamic State. – Associated Press