Great white shark spotted off Spain’s coast for first time in decades

A Spanish marine conservation group said it has seen a great white shark in Spanish waters in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Alnitak-Conservation in Action group posted a photo on its Facebook page of what it says is a five-metre (16.5ft) great white shark that its researchers spotted near the Balearic Island of Cabrera, just south of Mallorca.

A great white shark has not been spotted in Spanish waters in nearly 30 years, the group said.

Spain’s ministry of ecological transition, which handles environmental policy, could not verify the sighting.–PA