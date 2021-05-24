Coveney accuses Belarus of ‘state-sponsored aviation piracy’

Micheál Martin described the forcing down of a Ryanair plane in Belarus and the arrest of journalist, as “a state-sponsored coercive act”.

“It’s piracy in the skies and it’s just not acceptable,” said the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin added that European leaders would discuss the issue tonight and would consider additional sanctions “and other measures” against the Lukashenko regime.

“There has to be measures that respond to an event of this kind,” he said.

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney described the incident as “state-sponsored aviation piracy.”

The European Union must give “a very clear response” to the incident, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Coveney said that European leaders will have an opportunity to make clear decisions at a Council meeting on Monday. The regime in Belarus had no democratic legitimacy and it was “behaving as a dictatorship,” he added.

Belarus has been accused of hijacking after it forced the Ryanair flight to perform an emergency landing in Minsk and arrested an opposition blogger critical of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.

The forced landing of a passenger plane in Belarus today to detain a journalist is absolutely unacceptable.



These unprecedented actions have caused widespread concern across the EU – and they must be addressed at tomorrow’s #EUCO — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 23, 2021

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary also described the forced landing of one of the airline’s planes as a “state-sponsored hijacking” and “state-sponsored piracy” on the part of Belarus.

“Unfortunately I can’t say much about it because the EU authorities and Nato are dealing with it at the moment,” he told Newstalk. “We’re debriefing the crews, our crews did a phenomenal job to get that aircraft and almost all the passengers out of Minsk after six hours.

Debrief

“We have to do a detailed debrief today with the Nato and EU authorities. “I think it’s very frightening for the crew, for the passengers who were held under armed guard, had their bags searched.”

Roman Protasevich, a former editor of the influential Telegram channels Nexta and Nexta Live, was detained by police after his flight was diverted to Minsk national airport. Minsk confirmed that Mr Lukashenko ordered his military to scramble a Mig-29 fighter to escort the plane.

A Belarusian university in Vilnius said its student Sofia Sapega (23), who was travelling with Protasevich, had also been detained.

Leaders from the US, Ireland, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and the Czech Republic have condemned the action and called for a suspension of all overflights over Belarus. “This act of state terror and kidnapping is a threat to all those who travel in Europe and beyond. It cannot be allowed to stand,” they said in a joint statement.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said EU leaders would decide on the repercussions for Belarus at Monday’s meeting.

He said: “I call on Belarus authorities to immediately release the detained passenger and to fully guarantee his rights. EU leaders will discuss this unprecedented incident tomorrow during the European Council. The incident will not remain without consequences.”

Forcing the emergency landing of a European jetliner would be an extraordinary act even for Mr Lukashenko’s government, which has launched a broad crackdown on opposition leaders and independent media. Opponents of the regime have been arrested, including some who have fled abroad to avoid reprisals, including a former spokesman for Mr Lukashenko who vanished last month during a trip to Moscow and then reappeared in custody in Minsk.

Riots

Protasevich has been accused by Belarus of terrorism and provoking riots after the Nexta channels became one of the main conduits for organising last year’s anti-Lukashenko protests over elections fraud. Protasevich had been living in exile and Poland had previously rejected an extradition request sent by Minsk.

Protasevich was flying on an intra-EU flight from Athens to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, when the plane was diverted to Minsk. According to online flight data, the plane was over Belarusian airspace when it diverted course but was closer to Vilnius than Minsk.

“I’m facing the death penalty here,” a trembling Protasevich reportedly told a fellow passenger from the plane before he was led away by Belarusian police. The mass unrest charges against him carry a sentence of up to 15 years. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Protasevich had been covering a visit to Athens by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former presidential candidate who has declared herself the country’s leader-in-exile due to widespread fraud during last year’s elections. She called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to investigate Belarus. – Guardian