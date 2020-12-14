Brexit: Barnier says trade deal still possible but differences remain on fisheries

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday sealing a new trade pact with Britain was still possible as negotiators sought to break deadlocks on access to UK fishing waters for EU vessels and corporate economic fair play rules.

Britain and the EU agreed on Sunday to “go the extra mile” in coming days to try to reach an elusive trade agreement despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent split in trading ties at the end of the month.

“We are going to give every chance to this agreement ... which is still possible,” Mr Barnier told journalists on arriving to update envoys from the 27 EU countries in Brussels on the UK talks. “A good, balanced agreement.”

“Two conditions aren’t met yet. Free and fair competition ... and an agreement which guarantees reciprocal access to markets and waters. And it’s on these points that we haven’t found the right balance with the British. So we keep working,” Mr Barnier added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is a “hopeful sign” the EU and UK negotiators are continuing to talk but does not want to understate the “very significant challenges” ahead in Brexit talks.

“A lot has been done and it would be a terrible pity to lose all of that,” Mr Martin said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Martin said: “The circle is going to be difficult to square but we need to stand back too from the high principle of this and say ‘Britain is a first-world economy, its economy has been integrated with the EU economy for the last 50 years’.

“I am not convinced that there is going to be a significant divergence in standards into the future.

“That said, people may seek advantage to supporting particular industries and sectors through state aid and that’s got to be dealt with and addressed through an agreement which would allow for a dispute resolution mechanism.

“I think most trade disputes have dispute resolution mechanisms within them and it’s not unusual to have that.

“In relation to negotiations around a trade deal and a future relationship agreement, that is strictly between Michel Barnier and their negotiating team and the British negotiating team.

Mr Martin said he had not spoken to British prime minister Boris Johnson over the weekend, but added it is important that good British and Irish relations continue after Brexit.

“We know that the Good Friday [Belfast] Agreement was founded on a very strong relationship between Britain and Ireland and the two governments and that will continue,” he added.

‘Extra mile’

The estranged allies are racing to seal a new partnership deal to carry on trading freely and govern ties from energy to transport beyond December 31st, when Britain completes transition out of the EU after Brexit.

A senior EU diplomat, who took part in Mr Barnier’s closed-door briefing, said the negotiator relayed some limited progress on how to settle any future trade disputes.

But the sides remained at odds over state aid provisions and have moved further apart again on fisheries, according to the diplomat, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday Britain has the most to lose from Brexit.

“The British people will be the biggest losers from Brexit,” he said, calling Brexit “a political, economic and historical folly”.

In London, British business secretary Alok Sharma said the EU and the United Kingdom were still apart in Brexit trade talks but Mr Johnson did not want to walk away yet.

“We are of course apart on certain matters but...we don’t want to walk away from these talks,” Mr Sharma told Sky. “People expect us, businesses expect us in the UK to go the extra mile and that’s precisely what we’re doing.”

Mr Johnson and the president of the EU’s executive Commission on Sunday mandated negotiators to continue, although the British premier sounded a downbeat note on prospects for a breakthrough.

“Any deal that we get with the EU has to respect the fact that we are a sovereign country, an independent country and that’s the basis on which we will do a deal if there is a deal to be done,” Mr Sharma said. – Reuters/PA