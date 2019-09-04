Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam formally withdraws extradition Bill

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has withdrawn the controversial extradition Bill that sparked three months of fierce protests in the city, in a move that was quickly met with resistance from pro-democracy activists.

The Bill, spearheaded by Ms Lam, would have allowed criminal suspects to be transferred to mainland China for the first time. Its introduction triggered weeks of demonstrations that have plunged the city into its worst political crisis since the handover from British to Chinese rule two decades ago.

Ms Lam had previously suspended the proposed law and pronounced it “dead”, but protesters have continued to demand its full withdrawal.

Ms Lam also announced that Paul Lam, former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, and Helen Yu, who helped establish the Independent Commission Against Corruption under British rule, would join a panel to investigate the root causes of the protests.

The committee will operate under the auspices of Hong Kong’s Independent Police Complaints Council and be modelled on a UK board set up after the 2011 London riots. The UK group, known as the riot communities and victims panel, was meant to explore the causes of the aggression and look at how the areas affected could be more socially and economically resilient in future. The public was asked to contribute views on the motivation of rioters and the role of public services and policing in maintaining order.

The UK is expected to contribute at least one expert member to the Hong Kong riots panel, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“My team and I hope that the . . . actions just announced can help our society to move forward. Let’s replace conflicts with conversations, and let’s look for solutions,” Ms Lam said after a meeting with pro-Beijing lawmakers.

Winter on Fire

Online chat forums popular among the protesters began circulating screen grabs from Winter on Fire, a documentary film about the 2015 Ukraine protests that is popular among the Hong Kong demonstrators. The screen grabs read: “If we accept the government’s conditions, our friends who have died won’t forgive us.”

Joshua Wong, leader of pro-democracy group Demosisto and face of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, rejected Ms Lam’s moves. “Too little too late,” he wrote on Twitter. “Carrie Lam’s repeated failure in understanding the situation has made this announcement completely out of touch – She needs to address ALL Five Demands.”

Hong Kong stocks gained sharply on Wednesday afternoon following local media reports of Ms Lam’s decision, with the Hang Seng index closing up almost 4 per cent, its best day in 10 months.

Hong Kong has been governed under the “one country, two systems” framework since the 1997 handover, under which it has operated with a high degree of autonomy and a separate legal system to the mainland. But many Hong Kongers have become increasingly anxious about the gradual erosion of those freedoms.

The demonstrations have evolved to include demands for an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality and universal suffrage in the Chinese territory. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019