Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 11th February. The Sunday before Lent 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant Revd Dr. C OD Smyth Communion setting:Eric Sweeney Hymns: 647, 381 (to tune 493), 481, 205 (second tune). Communion anthem: How dazzling fair - Charles Wood Voluntary: Old CXIIIth Psalm - Charles Wood Holy communion at 1.15pm every Thurdsday

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SUNDAY BEFORE LENT - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Sumsion, Stanford in B, Psalm: 57, Mathias: Let the people praise thee O god, Litaize : Prelude et Danse Fugee, Preacher: The Revd. D.W.T Crooks, M.A. B.D. Prebendary of Howth. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Schola and Mens voices) - Responses: Leigh, Wood: Nunc Dimittis, Psalm: 61, Leighton: The worlds desire, Leighton: Fantasie on Saint Columba. 16.30 EVENING PRAYER said in Irish in the Lady Chapel MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday to Wednesday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Annes Cathedral, Belfast Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. THE CATHEDRAL is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

St Patricks Cathedral Armagh City Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). OPENING times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City -FURTHER information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Saturday 10 February Clonevan 7.30pm (Holy Communion) Sunday 11 FebruaryThe Sunday before Lent Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 11th February 2018 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Morning Prayer. Tuesday 13th February, 8pm, Service of Prayer for Christian Unity, St Peter’s Church, Little Bray. Ash Wednesday 14th February, 11am Holy Communion 1.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 1. 1030am - Morning Prayer Service 2. Wednesday 14th - Ash Wednesday - Holy Communion Service at 7pm. Thursday 15th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion- St Johns Monkstown. 11am- Morning Prayer -St Mary’s Carrigaline. 7pm-Choral Evensong - St Johns Monkstown. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Quinquagesima: NO SERVICE. See Glasnevin. Ash Wednesday: 10.30 Eucharist.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Quinquagesima: 11.30 United all-age Service.

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 11th February (Sunday before Lent) 10 30am Morning Prayer

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sandford 10am Holy Communion. St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion, 11.30am Holy Communion.

Santry (St Pappan) Quinquagesima: NO SERVICE. See Glasnevin. Ash Wednesday: 20.00 Eucharist.

St Andrew’s, Lucan Sat 10th 6pm Holy communion, Sun 11th 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 14th 10am Holy Communion

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 13th 10am Holy Communion, Wed 14th 8pm Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday, 11th February 2018 - The Sunday before Lent - The Transfiguration: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Baptism. Wednesday, 14th February - Ash Wednesday: 10.30am Holy Communion; 7.00pm Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer Junior Church and Creche.7pm.Presbytery Service.Guest Preacher The Moderator The Rt. Reverend Dr.Noble Mc.Neely.

Bray (St Andrew’s) 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian)

Bushmills, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. 10am at Ballyhobridge, 11am at Clones and 12:15pm at Newbliss (Guest preacher; Mr Nathan Wallace -Glennan Presbyterian Church). No service at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church on Sun 11th Feb 2018. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Corboy and Mullingar Presbyterian Churches 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan -10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen McNie. For Gods Glory, Glennan exists to enable Christians to reach up in worship; reach out to our local community where He has placed us; reach in to create loving fellowship; and reach down to equip our people to serve Jesus in His world. All are welcome. Visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin Sundays at 11:45am and Wednesdays at 8pm (Life Explored Course). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee before or after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. David Nesbitt. All are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin Sundays at 10am and Wednesdays at 8pm (Life Explored Course). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available on Sundays, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee before or after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast 11am on Sundays; and a lunchtime service on Thursdays from 1:05pm to 1:30pm. Rev Wilfred Orr (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Monaghan, (Ballyalbany) Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down Sundays at 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196. Creche and Sunday School for tots to teens CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: www.facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan

Wexford and Enniscorthy 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Mr Michael Bolger. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Holy Communion - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Prayer - Mr Don Black

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Wesley Campbell. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mrs. Caroline ODonnell-Keturakiene. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Wesley Campbell.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Jools Hamilton. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Holy Communion - Rev Katherine Kehoe Rev Rosemary Lindsay

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Mark Forsyth

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Holy Communion - Rev Rosemary Lindsay

BAPTIST

Baptist Church in Ireland THE Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo -we meet in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday, 11am pwrochfordgmail.com Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tuesday of the month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month. www.quakers.ie