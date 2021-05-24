Church of Ireland appeals for donations to help Gaza city Al Ahli Hospital

A fund raising appeal has been launched by the Church of Ireland archdiocese of Dublin and Glendalough for the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza city with which it has developed close links in recent years.

The hospital is run by its partner diocese, the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. The Dublin archdiocese recently raised funds to help refurbish the hospital’s on-call facilities for staff and for solar panels there.

Last week Archbishop Hosam Naoum of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem appealed for support for the hospital. He said it was in desperate need of funds for fuel for its generators and to purchase emergency medicine and supplies, while remaining “a beacon of hope to those trying to remain alive under such dire circumstances.”

The Al Ahli Hospital serves all the people of Gaza city regardless of their religion, gender, social or political backgrounds. Dublin and Glendalough are coordinating a fundraising drive for the hospital from May 24th to June 11th.

As part of this, over the next three weeks , Rev Abigail Sines of Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral, David Reynolds of Christ Church Bray, Lydia Monds, chaplain of the King’s Hospital School in Dublin, and Canon Peter Campion, have pledged to walk 100 kilometres – the distance from Gaza city to Jerusalem – in solidarity with all people in the Holy Land who are suffering in the latest violence.

People who wish to join them in walking the 100 kilometres, individually or as a team, are asked to email abigail@christchurch.ie.

Donations to help the Al Ahli Hospital can be made, directly and securely, by card via the Christ Church Cathedral website at: https://christchurchcathedral.ie/al-ahli/

Where the 100 kilometre walk is concerned donations can be made directly to that fund or by sponsoring a walker. Both options are available on the Christ Church Cathedral website: https://christchurchcathedral.ie/

All funds raised will be transferred to the Diocese of Jerusalem following the conclusion of this appeal on June 11th next.