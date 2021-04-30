Number of marriages last year down 53% compared with 2019

There was a sharp decrease in the number of couples getting married last year, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday.

The number of marriages celebrated in 2020 was less than half of 2019’s figure, with 9,523 marriages taking place last year.

9,209 of these were opposite-sex marriages, while 170 male same-sex couples and 144 female same-sex couples were also wed.

This is a reduction of 53.1 per cent when compared with 2019, when 20,313 marriages took place. The CSO said this reflected the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on wedding plans.

The figures also revealed that brides and grooms are getting older.

For opposite-sex couples, the average age of the bride was 35.7 years old and the average groom was 37.8 years old.

The average age of both men and women entering into same-sex marriages was 40 years old.

The groom was older than the bride in almost two-thirds of marriages in 2020.

Monaghan had the lowest average age for both grooms and brides, and Waterford city had the highest average age for wedded couples.

Some 83.5 per cent of opposite-sex marriages were the first marriage for both the groom and bride, and more than 90 per cent of same-sex marriages were also first-time.

Friday was the most popular day for a wedding and December was the most popular month to wed for heterosexual couples.

Religious ceremonies

In 2020 religious ceremonies accounted for half of all marriages.

There were 3,295 Catholic marriage ceremonies and 114 Church of Ireland ceremonies.

The Spiritualist Union of Ireland performed 641 ceremonies and 727 couples opted for other religious ceremonies.

The majority of non-religious ceremonies were civil marriages, which accounted for 42.1 per cent of all marriages.

The remaining 739 couples had Humanist ceremonies.

Religious ceremonies accounted for the highest proportion of opposite-sex marriages at 51.4 per cent.

A civil service was the most popular choice for non-religious marriage ceremonies for straight couples, accounting for 41 per cent. The remaining 701 couples had Humanist ceremonies.

The majority of gay couples chose a civil marriage ceremony, which accounted for 228 marriages.

The Humanist Association of Ireland celebrated 38 ceremonies for same-sex couples.

The Spiritualist Union of Ireland accounted for 27 ceremonies for same-sex couples and the remaining 21 couples had ceremonies with other religious denominations.

Close to half of all same-sex marriage ceremonies took place in the Dublin city area, followed by Cork city with 6.1 per cent and Galway county with 4.5 per cent.

Wedding attendance

On Thursday the Government announced that more people will be permitted to attend weddings in the coming weeks.

From May 10th, there can be a maximum of 50 guests at a wedding service.

The maximum number of guests at a wedding reception will be increased to six people indoors or 15 people outdoors.

From June 7th, the maximum number of guests allowed at a wedding reception will increase to 25, subject to public health advice and the Covid-19 situation at the time.