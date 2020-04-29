Creches for non-essential workers set to open from September

Creches for children of non-essential workers would not open until the later stages of the phased plan to ease coronavirus restrictions under draft proposals being worked on by officials.

The later stages of the plan being worked on by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) include reopening of schools, colleges and other education facilities.

It is understood this would apply from the start of the school and academic year in September, and social distancing rules would still apply.

The phases of the plan to lift restrictions are broken down as: initial phase, early phase stage one, early phase stage two, middle phases and late phases. The latter two phases could be broken down into more stages.

Dates not specified

While the latest drafts of the document do not specify dates, earlier drafts spaced the phases out in periods between early May and September.

Creches would open in the middle stages for the children of essential workers, but would not open for other workers until the late phases and on a staged basis – such as one day a week from the start.

Hairdressers would also not open until the middle phases. It is understood that this would only be possible where protective equipment is available.

Playgrounds, it is understood, would open in early phase stage two, while outdoor walks and parks where people are not stationary, are moving and can respect social distancing would reopen in the initial phase.