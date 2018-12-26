Childline received more than 1,200 contacts on Christmas Day

More than 1,200 contacts were made to Childline on Christmas Day this year, a 25 per cent increase on 2017.

The 24-hour service answered 1,267 calls, texts and online contacts with 45 volunteers working on December 25th.

Childline said a number of children and young people who contacted them on Christmas Day described the tension in their homes, often propelled by fraught relationships and alcohol intake.

Others spoke of how they felt sad and lonely and missed loved ones who were not around.

Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) chief executive John Church said Childline volunteers are “acutely aware that not every home is filled with Christmas joy”.

“Fortunately, many children contact Childline to share their thoughts and feelings. We are hugely grateful to each of the Childline volunteers who give up time with their own loved ones throughout the holiday season to make sure that children have somewhere to turn when they seek support. A call to Childline can be life-changing for a child or young person,” he said.

“Childline is there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for children and young people throughout Ireland who seek a listening ear . . . Childline volunteers show tremendous commitment and dedication in working tirelessly and passionately to bring about positive change in the lives of all children and young people in Ireland.

“The service relies on the sustained generous support expressed by the general public and for this we sincerely thank everyone who has supported us in 2018.”

Childline can be contacted at 1800 666 666 or by texting 50101.