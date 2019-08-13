The Perseids meteor shower: what it looked like across Europe and the Middle East

The Perseids meteor shower was visible in skies across Europe and the Middle East last night.

Israel ...

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, in southern Israel. Photograph: Reuters/Amir Cohen

Bosnia and Herzegovina...

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones during the Perseid meteor shower in Radimlja near Stolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photograph: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Belarus...

The village of Petkovichi, Belarus. Photograph: EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich

A long exposure picture shows a Perseid meteor crossing the night sky and stars trails above the ruins of a medieval castle in the village of Kreva, some 100 km northwest of Minsk. Photograph: Sergei Gapon /AFP

Austria...

The star constellation Ursa Mayor (Great Bear) is seen in the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria. Photograph: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

Hungary

A meteorite is seen above Salgotarjan, Hungary. Photograph: EPA/Peter Komka

Where meteor showers come from

If you spot a meteor shower, what you’re usually seeing is an icy comet’s leftovers that crash into Earth’s atmosphere. Comets are sort of like dirty snowballs: As they travel through the solar system, they leave behind a dusty trail of rocks and ice that lingers in space long after they leave. When Earth passes through these cascades of comet waste, the bits of debris ? which can be as small as grains of sand ? pierce the sky at such speeds that they burst, creating a celestial fireworks display. A general rule of thumb with meteor showers: You are never watching the Earth cross into remnants from a comet’s most recent orbit. Instead, the burning bits come from the previous passes. For example, during the Perseid meteor shower you are seeing meteors ejected from when its parent comet, Comet Swift-Tuttle, visited in 1862 or earlier, not from its most recent pass in 1992.