The Perseids meteor shower: what it looked like across Europe and the Middle East
How was it for you? Send your meteor shower photographs to picdesk@irishtimes.com
A meteorite is seen above Salgotarjan, Hungary. Photograph: EPA/Peter Komka
The Perseids meteor shower was visible in skies across Europe and the Middle East last night.
Here’s what it looked like in...
Israel ...
Bosnia and Herzegovina...
Belarus...
Austria...
Hungary
Where meteor showers come from
If you spot a meteor shower, what you’re usually seeing is an icy comet’s leftovers that crash into Earth’s atmosphere. Comets are sort of like dirty snowballs: As they travel through the solar system, they leave behind a dusty trail of rocks and ice that lingers in space long after they leave. When Earth passes through these cascades of comet waste, the bits of debris ? which can be as small as grains of sand ? pierce the sky at such speeds that they burst, creating a celestial fireworks display. A general rule of thumb with meteor showers: You are never watching the Earth cross into remnants from a comet’s most recent orbit. Instead, the burning bits come from the previous passes. For example, during the Perseid meteor shower you are seeing meteors ejected from when its parent comet, Comet Swift-Tuttle, visited in 1862 or earlier, not from its most recent pass in 1992.