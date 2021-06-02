Stephen’s Green bandstand fenced off to prevent ‘further damage’

The Office of Public Works has erected a fence around the Victorian bandstand in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green to protect it from damage due to “antisocial behaviour”.

The moves comes after large crowds gathered in Dublin city centre last weekend and outdoor spaces were left littered with rubbish.

In a statement on Wednesday, the OPW said: “We want visitors to enjoy the green but OPW must also protect vulnerable historic features from vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

“In order to protect the historic bandstand from any further damage, a decision was taken to erect fencing to protect the structure.

“We hope visitors will continue to enjoy the beautiful surrounds of the park this weekend. The OPW appeals to the public to respect this important heritage site and its historic features, to respect our staff and fellow visitors, to bring their waste home with them and to behave responsibly when in the park.

“The OPW is liaising with An Garda Síochána in relation to the policing of St Stephen’s Green on an ongoing basis and will respond to any incidents should they arise.”

Several arrests were made in Dublin and Cork for public order offences last weekend following large gatherings during the fine weather.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was “absolutely shocked” at scenes he witnessed just after 8pm on Saturday around South Great George’s Street, Exchequer Street and South William Street.

He said there were “enormous crowds – like a major open-air party” and feared that progress made to combat Covid-19 could be undone by gatherings of this nature.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said there would be “more facilities in place” for outdoor socialising this bank holiday weekend.

Ms Chu said she had spoken to the chief executive of Dublin City Council (DCC). “I’ll be following up with gardaí on what the plan is this weekend. From an events background I’m talking about crowd management, how to filter to various streets so it’s not all one street,” she said.

Ms Chu also asked for more bins, toilets and will be asking the Office of Public Works (OPW) for a later opening of St Stephen’s Green Park.

“I would like OPW to open later and also have an increase on gardaí to filter the area so people can still sit and socialise but not be rammed,” she said in a tweet.

It was “really important that councils get the message” that an outdoor summer is what is needed this year, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said on Tuesday.

Councils “have to create safe spaces for people to meet. We can’t shut down those spaces. More spaces are a way of managing it if there’s too many people crowded in one area,” he said.

Mr Ryan, speaking at the Government’s briefing on the National Economic Recovery Plan, added that Minister for Culture Catherine Martin gave an allocation for local authorities to create outdoor dining or entertainment spaces.

“My own department, the Department of Transport, provided a €15 million fund for local authorities saying: If you need to spend money to pedestrianise a street, or to create safe space, we will provide it,” he said.

Portobello Plaza in Dublin’s south inner city is to remain closed until June 11th due to large crowds and antisocial behaviour in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Port of Cork has decided to fence off sections of the city quays in the interests of public safety after some areas became popular spots for outdoor drinking attracting large crowds.

To accommodate commercial shipping traffic in a safe and efficient manner, the port will fence off sections of the city quays.

The Port of Cork will fence off areas around any berthed commercial vessels, around plant or port equipment generally stored on the quayside and around cargo stored on the quays.

Fencing will be erected this week, ahead of the bank holiday weekend and remain in place until further notice. In a statement, the Port of Cork reiterated that the city quays are a 24/7 working port area with commercial ships, plant and other equipment and HGV traffic in operation.

“The Port of Cork utilises the City Quays predominately for dry or break bulk cargo. The Port of Cork operates 24/7 and commercial traffic can be scheduled or unscheduled. Irrespective, when a ship arrives into Cork, it is imperative the berth/quays are free and available to operate and facilitate that vessel. No parking is permitted on the quayside and clamping is in operation.”

It warned of health and safety risks associated with large public gatherings on the quays and advised the public not to congregate in this area.