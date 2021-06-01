Share your story: Are you facing a PUP cut and how will it affect you?

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is set to be reduced from early September under the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The current weekly rate - which is set at a high of €350 - will be reduced by €50 increments in three phases, the first on September 7th, the second on November 16th and the third on February 8th 2022 “if progress continues as expected”, the plan states.

When the lowest rate of €250 per week is cut it will come into line with the jobseekers’ allowance of €203.

Share your story: Are you facing a PUP cut?

In addition, the scheme will close to new applicants from July 1st.

Will you be affected by the cuts, and if so how? Is your income likely to return to pre-pandemic levels by September? Or is the job you once had now gone for good?