Share your story: Are you facing a PUP cut and how will it affect you?

The highest rate of PUP of €350 a week will be reduced by €50 increments in three phases, the first on September 7th. Image: Paul Scott/The Irish Times
The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is set to be reduced from early September under the Government’s Economic Recovery Plan.
The current weekly rate - which is set at a high of €350 - will be reduced by €50 increments in three phases, the first on September 7th, the second on November 16th and the third on February 8th 2022 “if progress continues as expected”, the plan states.
When the lowest rate of €250 per week is cut it will come into line with the jobseekers’ allowance of €203.
In addition, the scheme will close to new applicants from July 1st.
