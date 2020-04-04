Seanad election results: Full list of new Senators

Of the 60 Senators who make up the Seanad 49 have been elected to the five vocational and two university panels.

The Taoiseach of the new government will nominate 11 Senators. The following is the full list of the 49 Senators elected to the vocational and university panels.

CULTURAL AND EDUCATIONAL PANEL (Five Senators)

Sean Kyne, Moycullen, Co Galway (FG)

Malcolm Byrne, Gorey, Co Wexford (FF)

Lisa Chambers, Castlebar, Co Mayo (FF)

John McGahon, Dundalk, Co Louth (FG)

Fintan Warfield, Inchicore, Dublin (SF)

AGRICULTURAL PANEL (11 Senators)

Victor Boyhan, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin (Ind)

Denis O’Donovan, Schull, Co Cork (FF)

Paul Daly, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath (FF)

Niall Blaney, Letterkenny, Co Donegal (FF)

Tim Lombard, Minane Bridge, Co Cork (FG)

Paddy Burke, Castlebar, Co Mayo (FG)

Michael D’Arcy, Gorey, Co Wexford (FG)

Eugene Murphy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon (FF)

Pippa Hackett, Tullamore, Co Offaly (GP)

Annie Hoey, Drogheda, Co Louth (Lab)

Lynn Boylan, Clondalkin, Dublin (SF)

LABOUR PANEL (11 Senators)

Jerry Buttimer, Bishopstown, Co Cork (FG)

John Cummins, Waterford (FG)

Robbie Gallagher, Silverstream, Co Monaghan (FF)

Joe O’Reilly, Bailieboro, Co Cavan (FG)

Ned O’Sullivan, Listowel, Co Kerry (FF)

Shane Cassells, Navan, Co Navan (FF)

Pat Casey, Glendalough, Bray, Co Wicklow (FF)

Gerard Craughwell, Leopardstown, Dublin (Ind)

Pauline O’Reilly, Galway City (GP)

Paul Gavan, Castleconnell, Co Limerick (SF)

Marie Sherlock, Phibsborough, Dublin (Lab)

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL PANEL (Nine Senators)

Micheál Carrigy, Ballinalee, Co Longford (FG)

Barry Ward, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin (FG)

Aidan Davitt, Mullingar, Co Westmeath (FF)

Ollie Crowe, Galway city (FF)

Catherine Ardagh, Crumlin, Dublin (FF)

Frances Black, Dublin (Ind)

Mark Wall, Athy, Co Kildare (Lab)

Sharon Keogan, Duleek, Co Meath (Ind)

Elisha McCallion, Derry (SF)

ADMINISTRATIVE PANEL (Seven Senators)

Mark Daly, Kenmare, Co Kerry (FF)

Diarmuid Wilson, Cavan (FF)

Fiona O’Loughlin, Newbridge, Co Kildare (FF)

Martin Conway, Ennistymon, Co Clare (FG)

Garret Ahearn, Clonmel, Co Tipperary (FG)

Rebecca Moynihan, Rialto, Dublin (Lab)

Niall Ó Donnghaile, Belfast (SF)

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND PANEL (Three Senators)

Rónán Mullen (Ind)

Michael McDowell (Ind)

Alice Mary Higgins (Ind)

UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN, TRINITY COLLEGE (Three Senators)