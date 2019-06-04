Recount to get under way in Ireland South at Sinn Féin’s request

A full recount is set to get under way today of European election ballot papers in the Ireland South constituency.

Outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada sought a recount of votes in Ireland South constituency on Wednesday night as she faced losing her European Parliament seat to the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan, who was 326 votes ahead.

Once the count is completed, the fifth place finisher will be placed in reserve until the UK leaves the EU.

Twelve counties make up the European election constituency of Ireland South.

Sitting Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly (FG) was the first to be elected in the constituency.

Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher was elected as an MEP on the 17th count, leaving Mick Wallace of Independents 4 Change, Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, Ms O’Sullivan and Ms Ní Riada in a four-way battle for the last three seats.

The distribution of Mr Kelleher’s surplus of 11,786 papers left Mr Wallace on 112,441 and Ms Clune on 101,012, both comfortably ahead of the Green Party and Sinn Féin challengers.

The order in which the seats are filled is important as the fifth seat in the constituency only comes into play once the UK leaves the European Union.

If Ms Ní Riada is eliminated following the recount her distribution will determine the finishing order.