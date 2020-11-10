Leo Varadkar expected to survive Sinn Féin no confidence vote

The prospect of a Fianna Fáil TD voting against the Government in the motion of confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar were dispelled when Marc MacSharry confirmed he would vote against the Sinn Féin move.

There had been some doubt among some Fianna Fáil TDs about the intentions of the Sligo-Leitrim TD in the run-up to the debate, following his portrayal last week of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s handling of the issue as a “disgrace”.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Mr MacSharry said that while he stood by his comments of last week he was going to vote with the Government.

“Like de Valera’s relationship with the oath of allegiance, tonight’s vote is an empty formula but a necessary one at this time.”

Sources close to Mr MacSharry said that that by voting against the Coalition he would lose membership of the parliamentary party, membership of the Public Accounts Committee and have no speaking rights in the Dáil. The sources said the Sligo TD would end up as the “only casualty in this scandal”.

The Government is now confident all 84 TDs from the coalition parties will support Mr Varadkar.

The debate is scheduled to commence just before 6pm and will conclude with vote just before 8pm. However the Opposition has objected to the lack of speaking time saying they have not had enough time.

During Order of Business in the Dáil, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy complained that the five minutes allotted to her party was not adequate or fair on a confidence motion. Independent TD Mattie McGrath expressed similar sentiments.

Government TDs have continued to insist the Tánaiste had acted in good faith when he forwarded the confidential copy of the new GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation, to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the president of a rival organisation, NAGP, who happened to be a friend.

The Village magazine, which first reported the leak, has disclosed further information on further purported meetings between Mr Varadkar and Dr Ó Tuathail in 2019. However, the new details were received by many TDs as not advancing further the claims made against Mr Varadkar.

The Taoiseach will be the opening speaker for the Government at the National Convention Centre. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will also speak.

Mary Lou McDonald, Eoin Ó Broin and Pearse Doherty will be among the Sinn Féin speakers.

Mr Ó Broin, speaking earlier on Tuesday, said if Mr Varadkar had behaved that way in the private sector he would have lost his job.

Speaking on RTÉ said Sinn Féin did not believe Mr Varadkar’s account of the incident was credible.

Jennifer Carroll-McNeill of Fine Gael said that the purpose behind the Sinn Féin motion was to “continue the political theatre”.