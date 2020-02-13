Fianna Fáil backs Martin to try and form government without Sinn Féin

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party has had agreed that party leader Micheál Martin should seek to try and form a government without Sinn Féin.

“We gave the party leader license to speak to whoever he needs to speak to, with the exception of a Sinn Féin,” Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins said on Thursday.

He added that two of the three largest parties will need to co-operate if there is to be a government but said a possible arrangement with Fine Gael was not discussed at any length at the meeting.

Fianna Fáil TDs met at Leinster House today for the first time since the general election to discuss coalition options and how the party should proceed after a bruising election result.

Fianna Fáil won 38 seats in the election, Sinn Féin on 37 and Fine Gael on 35.

The Fianna Fáil decision on excluding Sinn Féin comes after Mary Lou McDonald challenged Mr Martin to sign up to her party’s programme for change.

Ms McDonald told a meeting of the newly elected Sinn Féin TDs said she had written to Mr Martin seeking a meeting about government formation.

In the letter, Ms McDonald said: “It is my strong belief that there is an onus and responsibility on parties to engage over the coming days to discuss our priorities as we enter a new Dáil term.We need to explore if common platforms exist to underpin a programme for a government for change.”

Left-wing government

Ms McDonald has claimed it is her preference to form a government without either Fine Gael or Fianna Fail. She said she has not had any response from Mr Martin to her request for a meeting.

Referring to her letter to Mr Martin, Ms McDonald said there were “big policy incompatibilities” between the two parties and Sinn Féin’s objective was a “government of change”.

Sinn Féin now has 37 TDs, 17 of whom are newly elected. Ms McDonald told them “the question is whether Fianna Fáil will sign up for the type of change espoused by her party.

“It will be quite a challenge for them to sign up to this type of programme for government but Micheál Martin has said that he is a democrat, he listens to the people and respects the decision of the people so he knows that the people want change,” Ms McDonald said.

She also stressed that the party wanted to advance Irish unity and said that it was a key part of the Belfast Agreement

Mary Lou McDonald going into a party meeting in Buswells Hotel. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“It is a duty of the Irish Government to commence this process,” she said adding that Unionists “should not fear debate and discussions about the future.”

The Dublin Central TD reiterated the party’s commitment to a pension age of 65, to take the first €30,000 of salary out of the USC and to challenge vulture funds and the insurance industry.

At the event a journalist questioned Ms McDonald’s refusal to take questions.

Irish Daily Mail political editor John Lee asked the gathering: “Hands up all those who are going to take the industrial wage,” in reference to a past policy of the party that TDs would take the average industrial wage of just under €39,000 of a TD’s salary of €96,189 and contribute the remaining funds to the party.

A number of Sinn Féin TDs have recently said they use their salary to fund constituency offices. Ms McDonald later spoke to the media at Leinster House.

Fianna Fáil TDs

As the first meeting of Fianna Fáil’s reduced parliamentary party got under way in Leinster House on Thursday, Mr Martin told his colleagues the party’s obligation was to explore possible government-formation despite its poor general election performance.

Speaking ahead of the meeting a five TDs - Niall Collins, Pádraig O’Sullivan, Brendan Smyth, Cathal Crowe and Cormac Devlin - said separately they opposed an arrangement with Sinn Féin, with Mr Devlin telling reporters the party had no mandate to forge such a deal.

Limerick TD Willie O’Dea told The Limerick Leader there was more of a chance of him sharing power with Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump than Sinn Féin.

The only TD who struck a note of ambivalence in relation to Sinn Féin was Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry who said there was a pre-election position on Sinn Féin but said he did not want to pre-empt what consensus might emerge as to the party’s stance on the issue.

Asked did the party need to replace Mr Martin as leader, he responded: “Definitely not.”

Talks

Several rounds of talks between the parties took place on Wednesday, with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan meeting the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats.

The prospect of a minority government under a confidence and supply arrangement seemed unlikely.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall also said she thought a minority government operating without any support agreement from others was also “unlikely at this stage”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also privately ruled out supporting any government in a confidence and supply deal.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday that it was likely he would be leader of the opposition in the new Dáil but if Fine Gael was needed to provide political stability, his party was “willing to talk to other parties about that”.

Mr Varadkar said “anything is possible” in the coming weeks, “including a second election”. However, a second general election was not an outcome that would be “good for the country”, he said.