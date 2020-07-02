DUP calls for Michelle O’Neill to stand down during inquiry into Bobby Storey funeral

The Democratic Unionist Party has called on Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill to stand down as Stormont deputy first minister while the police investigate alleged social distancing breaches at the funeral of an IRA veteran.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said Ms O’Neill should step aside while the PSNI investigates her actions in attending the large funeral for Bobby Storey on Tuesday.

He said the party met this morning to discuss their response after Ms O’Neill refused to apologise for her actions on Wednesday, claiming the Sinn Féin assembly member has “failed to recognise the public mood on this”.

“I think now is the time to step up and demonstrate respect and integrity,” he told the BBC.

“The law on these matters is clear and what happened at that funeral has sent out a very, very bad message to people in Northern Ireland.

“In light of the failure of Sinn Féin yesterday to grasp the opportunity to apologise, it is our view that the deputy first minister must now step back from her role while these matters are investigated by the PSNI.

“We will be asking the standards authorities in the Assembly to examine whether those MLAs who attended the funeral broke the code of conduct for MLAs, and we will also be asking the PSNI to specifically investigate any potential regulatory breaches by executive ministers including the deputy first minister.

“Given the seriousness of this situation, given the need to rebuild public confidence, given the need to have clarity in the Executive message on Covid-19 and the risk to the public, then yes that’s what we believe should now happen.”

Mr Donaldson said the message from the Northern Ireland Executive has been damaged by Ms O’Neill’s actions but stopped short of threatening to collapse Stormont.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic... the Executive stepped up to the mark, what happened this week damaged and undermined what the Executive has been doing but are we seriously saying that the right thing to do is bring the Executive crashing down because of the wrongdoing of Sinn Féin? Sinn Féin need to step up now and take responsibility for what they have done,“ he said.

“We shouldn’t be punishing the people of Northern Ireland for this. Sinn Féin are the people who need to take that responsibility and to take the steps to re-establish the credibility of the messaging of the Executive around the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to provide the leadership that Northern Ireland needs at this time in a pandemic, in an emergency like we have with our health situation at the moment. People expect and need leadership.

“There is no ambiguity around what I am saying this morning, we believe the deputy first minister should now step back from her responsibilities and because we believe that is essential now for rebuilding public confidence.

“We recognise that does have to happen, we have outlined the steps that we believe should now be taken and it is up to Sinn Féin to respond to that and to now take those steps.” - PA