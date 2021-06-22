Delta variant: ‘There’s no reason to panic at this stage,’ says Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the rapid increase in the number of cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is a cause of concern but there is “no reason to panic at this stage”.

The Cabinet was briefed on Tuesday morning amid growing disquiet within Government and medical circles over the rapid increase in cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is understood to have expressed concern to colleagues over the number of Delta variant cases in Derry, especially among the 18-24 age group, and its potential to spread into Donegal.

He also said measures were now being taken to contain the outbreak in Athlone, including the offer of PCR tests.

The update was brief with no new data presented. It is expected that Nphet will give a detailed briefing on the latest situation early next week.

Responding to the latest figures which show the Delta variant accounted for 20 per cent of all new cases in the past week Mr Varadkar said that it was now likely it would become the dominant strain of Covid in Ireland in the coming weeks.

However, he said the Government was still on track for a further easing of restrictions on July 5th, including indoor dining.

“We will not make a final decision on that until next Thursday (July 1st) when we have seen more data and have the most up-to-date advice from Nphet.

“It’s important to understand that the Delta variant will become dominant in Ireland. That’s how the virus works. As the number of Delta variants increases the number of other variants will go down.

“What we want to see are the figures for the total number of cases and whether that impacts on hospitals in any way.

“In the UK it has been the dominant variant there for weeks and weeks now. Notwithstanding that they have managed to keep indoor dining open but they are now experiencing a small increase in hospitalisations.”

Referencing the outbreak in Athlone – where 14 cases of Delta variant have been confirmed following social events – Mr Varadkar said it was very important for people to take up the offer of a free PCR test.

He contrasted the situation in Ireland to that in the UK where prime minister Boris Johnson delayed the final phase of reopening. He said indoor dining had been allowed for many weeks in Britain and would continue. He said the deferment in Britain related to the ending of all restrictions including nightclubs, which showed the UK has been ahead of Ireland in its reopening schedule.

Meanwhile, health professionals are expressing increased concern about the easing of restrictions on July 5th.

On RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Mary Favier, Nphet member and former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said there was a need to be cautious as it was important to avoid a situation where hospitals were again being “over run”.

Dr Favier also urged people to turn up for their vaccination appointments as “a substantial number” of people did not attend appointments. They should “turn down” doing anything else and get the vaccine, she said.

Deferring the easing of restrictions on indoor facilities for two to three weeks “could make all the difference” she added.

On the same programme Professor Aoife McLysaght of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group, said that Ireland had an opportunity to heed the warnings of what had happened in the UK where the relaxing of restrictions had been deferred.

Reopening the indoor hospitality sector at this stage was “going to be a disaster” she warned.