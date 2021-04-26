Covid in summer: Varadkar says ‘slow’ reopening will help avoid setbacks

The Government will resist pressure to accelerate the planned summer reopening of the country amid concerns about a potential spike in Covid-19 infections.

Senior sources said there is growing worry within Government about moving too fast when case numbers remain high and only 25 per cent of the eligible population has received a first vaccine dose.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last night that by “going slowly” until more than half the population is vaccinated, setbacks in the plan can be avoided.

“The Government will meet this Thursday to set out a clear plan for easing restrictions in May. There will also be a clear indication of what June and July are going to be like,” he said.

“Our absolute goal is to avoid a fourth wave of hospitalisations, and of deaths, in Ireland. The experience from Christmas and the situation in India shows how quickly this virus can take over.

“We also see from Israel just how effective vaccines are. There is still a lot of uncertainly ahead and the road will be bumpy but things are going in the right direction. By going slowly until more than half of the population is vaccinated we are taking the best course of action to avoid a major setback.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier on Sunday that “outdoor is the theme for the summer”. The Cabinet will this week announce what sectors are likely to reopen throughout May, June, July and beyond.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan wrote to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, over the weekend with recommendations for new countries to be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list, and Mr Donnelly consulted with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney about this on Sunday.

It is expected India will be added to the list either today or tomorrow.

A number of coronavirus restrictions will be eased from today.

Outdoor sports

Underage non-contact outdoor training can recommence in pods of 15 or fewer. Many outdoor sports facilities can reopen, such as pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, while the reopening of zoos, open pet farms and heritage sites will be allowed. The maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25.

Mr Martin urged people to only meet outdoors over the coming months, and sources said there is significant pushback against the idea of allowing households meet other households in private gardens before the month of June.

The fear is that such gatherings would inevitably move indoors and pose a health risk. Ministers are increasingly reluctant to announce anything for the month of May beyond the resumption of construction, the reopening of hairdressers and personal services, the phased return of retail and allowing in-person religious services.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Wednesday to agree a series of recommendations to Government in relation to restrictions. A Cabinet subcommittee will meet on the same day and a formal announcement will be made following a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is expected to meet today to consider how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used in Ireland after it was linked to very rare blood clots in the United States.

Hotels

Ireland is set to have about 600,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson delivered over the coming months.

Sources say Government plans are on track to allow for the reopening of guesthouses and hotels in the month of June, and to lift the ban on travelling outside county boundaries at the same time.

Government figures are remaining tight-lipped on the potential outdoor and indoor reopening of hospitality, but it is thought indoor hospitality will only fully resume some time in July.