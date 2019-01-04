Brexit traumatic not fatal for EU, Taoiseach tells Germany’s CSU party

Brexit has been traumatic but not fatal for the EU, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a speech at a gathering of Christian Social Union members of the Bundestag, taking place in Kloster Seeon in Bavaria.

“People often say that a divorce can be like a death in the family,” he said. “It can also bring those left behind closer together. The Brexit divorce has at times been traumatic, but it has not proven fatal to the European family.

Speaking on Friday evening the Taoiseach said support for EU membership and the single currency had increased not decreased across the continent.

“In the midst of all the arguing in the search for an agreement, we have found strength and we have found solidarity from each other. We need to take this with us as we deal with other challenges.”

Peace in Ireland was born out of “the European ideal, by communities coming together not growing apart”, he said.

“In many ways, the EU is a Franco-German peace process. In Ireland, the EU was a fundamental pre-condition for our peace process sweeping away borders and differences without threatening anyone’s nationality or loyalties.

“We cannot allow that to falter now. Despite the ever-shifting sands on the trek towards a settled Brexit destination, two things have stayed constant. The first is European support for Irish concerns and safeguarding peace on our island. The second is our understanding of what must be defended.”

He said we are “determined to protect the Good Friday Agreement: peace in Britain and Ireland; power sharing in Northern Ireland, and ever closer co-operation North and South”.

“We are determined to prevent the re-emergence of a hard border on our island.

“At the same time, we want the future relationship between the EU and the UK to be as close, comprehensive and ambitious as possible, provided there is a level playing field and the integrity of our single market is upheld.”

Tribute to Merkel

The CSU is the regional sister party of the Christian Democratic Union, the national party. In his speech, Mr Varadkar also paid tribute to German chancellor Angela Merkel, the outgoing leader of the CDU.

The Taoiseach is due to meet her successor as CDU leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, at the Bavarian event on Saturday.

Aside from Brexit, the Taoiseach said: “To preserve our way of life and advance all our values we need more Europe not less.

“Issues such as climate change, terrorism, cyber-security, illegal migration, international trade, and the regulation of major corporations are transnational. On these we need to think and act together.

“We must stand together or we will fall one by one.”

He also said that migration is one of the biggest challenges facing Europe.

“We need to act, but we cannot risk losing the middle ground. We need to win the argument, or we lose everything. So I believe that we need a degree of burden sharing and the resettlement of migrants within the EU, and I support the new framework agreed late last year based on new principles.”

He said a small number of countries “are shouldering the responsibility of providing refugees with a fresh start in Europe”.

“All of us can and must do more. Ireland has accepted migrants from Greece and our navy is participating in Operation Sophia in the Mediterranean sea.”