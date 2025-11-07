ResidentialTake 5

What will €295,000 buy in Greece, Italy, the US, England and Galway?

A villa in Crete, a house in Abruzzo, a condo in Florida and more

Villa in Drapanos in the Chania region on Crete
Alison Gill
Fri Nov 07 2025 - 05:002 MIN READ

Greece: Crete

This home in the quiet village of Drapanos was originally part of a two-villa property built in 2006, with Villa 1 now for sale. Laid out over 104sq m (1,119sq ft), this two-bedroom unit blends traditional Cretan architecture with modern living. There is underfloor heating, air conditioning, double-glazed windows and an EV charger. Almyrida, Ombrosgialos and Kalyves beaches are all less than 5km away and Chania airport is 40km away for domestic flights and international connections.

Price €295,000

Agent ahomeincrete.com

Ireland: Galway
Overlooking the harbour is a picture-perfect cottage with a blue stable front door in the heart of the Kinvara village. With a floor area of 86sq m (930sq ft) it is an ideal size for a cosy, low-hassle holiday or retirement home. With an E energy rating, the property, An Caladh, needs renovating. There is a small garden to the rear and in front of the house is the pier. All of the village’s shops, restaurants and pubs are within walking distance. Inside are a livingroom, sittingroom and kitchen on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Price €295,000

Agent Mullery Auctioneers

Italy: Castelli

On the edge of the National Park of Gran Sasso e Monti della Laga is this detached villa on a large site with a swimming pool and its own small vineyard. Inside are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a kitchen and dining area and livingroom. At basement level are four cellars and a tiled room that could be used as a gym or games room. The outdoor terrace has views of the surrounding forest and mountains. The villa is 10 minutes from Castelli and about two hours from Rome.

Price €295,000

Agent abruzzopropertyitaly.com

The US: Florida

This fully furnished condo at the Reunion Resort and Golf Club in Florida is larger than most Irish apartments at 151sq m (1,630sq ft). On the ground floor, the property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The living area is divided into a kitchen with an island that separates it from the diningroom, which opens into the livingroom. There are sliding doors out to a terrace, which leads to the landscaped grounds. Just 9km from Disney World, Reunion Resort has its own pools, gyms, playgrounds and golf courses for residents’ use.

Price €284,103 ($329,000)

Agent signaturecollectionrealty.com

England: Bath

This two-bedroom cottage in Batheaston village is 3km from the historic city of Bath. On the ground floor is a livingroom at the front and the kitchen at the back. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. It is in good condition with features such as timber beams and exposed brick wall adding to its charm. It has a small, paved seating area to the front. A new boiler and double-glazed sash windows were recently installed.

Price €295,729 (£260,000)

Agent allenandharris.co.uk

